RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—NASA’s Artemis I is set to launch on Monday morning at 8:33 a.m., and it will take humans one step closer to returning to the Moon and beyond.

The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard leaves the Vehicle Assembly Building moving slowly to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. NASA is aiming for an Aug. 29 liftoff for the lunar test flight. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

During this flight mission, Officials said Orion “will launch atop the most powerful rocket in the world and fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown.”

Orion is part of the rocket that will eventually carry a crew into space. You can find out more about the different parts of the rocket here.

And Orion will travel “280,000 miles (450,000 kilometers) from Earth and 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometers) beyond the far side of the Moon” during this flight, NASA stated.

This will be the longest time a human spacecraft has stayed in space without docking to a space station NASA shared. It will also return to Earth “faster and hotter than ever before” with return speeds reaching about 25,000 MPH (40,000 KPH), according to NASA.

And this mission will also help in learning more about the Moon.

Ten small satellites will be deployed after Orion separates from the “ICPS approximately two hours after launch,” NASA stated.

(Source: NASA)

According to NASA, these satellites will “study the Moon or head father out to deep space destinations.”

And North Carolina had a part in the Artemis I mission, too.

More than 10 companies in North Carolina helped, and four are in the Raleigh area.

These four companies contributed to Orion, the Space Launch System, the Exploration Ground Systems, and the HLS 2 program, which is the Human Landing System and “is the final mode of transportation that will take astronauts to the lunar surface in the Artemis lunar exploration program,” according to NASA.

Artemis I is a step toward humans returning to space and, according to NASA, its primary goals are to “demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II.”

For more information on the Artemis I mission, click here.