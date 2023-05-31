CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fredrick French, of Charlotte, said he and his wife celebrated a “life-changing event” after winning a $200,000 scratch-off prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Now I can pay my house off,” he said.

French bought his winning $5 Lincoln scratch-off from Xpress Shop on Sunset Road in Charlotte. He said he couldn’t believe it when he saw the size of his win.

“I actually thought there weren’t any more of the top prizes left on that one,” French said. “I guess I know now.”

French said he scratched the ticket at his house with his wife beside him.

“I almost went crazy,” he said. “She had to get me a bottle of water to help me to calm down.”

French arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,501.

“Sooner or later I knew I was going to win a big prize like this,” French said.

He said in addition to paying for his house, he plans to buy his wife a car and share some of his winnings with his kids.

