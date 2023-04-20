CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Green Lantern and the Blues, meet Carolina blue.

Two of the world’s most famous soccer teams — Chelsea and Wrexham — will play each other this summer at the University of North Carolina.

UNC athletics officials say the teams will play July 19 at Kenan Stadium, home of the Tar Heels’ football team. It will be their first neutral-site meeting.

Chelsea, nicknamed “the Blues,” is one of the most storied clubs in the Premier League and has won two UEFA Champions League titles in addition to five Premier League crowns.

Wrexham is owned by Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,”. The club and owners are the subjects of a documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham.”

The match is the first of the FC Series, an international soccer exhibition that grew from Florida Citrus Sports’ Florida Cup.

Tickets go on sale April 27.