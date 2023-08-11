FORT FISHER, N.C. (WGHP) — All this month on Zoo Filez, we are featuring stories from the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

Some of the creatures there have been in the headlines this summer, and it’s not sharks or fish. Caribbean coral reefs have been dying due to rising ocean temperatures.

A new habitat at the aquarium hopes to teach people about coral reefs and why they are important not only to marine life but also to people living along the coast.

Shannon Smith explains in this week’s Zoo Filez.