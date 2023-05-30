RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The bill to legalize sports gambling in North Carolina is headed to the Senate floor with the odds in its favor this time.

Approving one large amendment but otherwise offering rather routine questions and comments on Tuesday, two committees cleared House Bill 347 and sent it for a vote by the full Senate – perhaps in the next 48 hours.

First, the Senate Finance Committee approved significant procedural and structural adjustments, and then HB 347 was sent back to the Rules Committee, which, with little discussion and no real opposition, OKd the bill for full consideration.

The Senate has not scheduled its voting sessions for either Wednesday or Thursday, but the second reading almost certainly would be undertaken when it does. More amendments also could be offered.

Any restructured version adopted by the full Senate would have to return to the House for concurrence on those amendments. The final stop would be the desk of Gov. Roy Cooper, who almost certainly would sign it.

HB 347 passed the House on March 29 in a vote of 64-45, with 11 members not participating. There were 30 Democrats who voted for the bill, and 20 Republicans voted against it.

But you may recall that last summer a similar bill created in the Senate failed in a very close vote in the House. Senate Bill 38, which adapted a bill already passed narrowly by the Senate (SB 688), escaped its second reading in the House, 51-50 (with 19 members not even voting).

Sen. Tim Moffitt (R-Henderson) presented HB 347 in both committees Tuesday, and he said he is “not conflicted” by the idea any longer because “sports wagering is occurring in our state, occurring frequently, occurring every day. Best estimates are that $1.7 billion in bets were placed last year by our citizens.

“This is happening without our involvement or the ability to regulate, influence and change the process.”

He said he didn’t want to appear “trite” and was simply being “realistic. … We can create a public benefit to manage and influence something that is occurring.”

None of the senators really protested the bill, but a few had pointed questions.

The same three members of the public spoke against the bill in both hearings, citing religious, societal and practical reasons for opposing its passage.

The Rev. Mark Creech of the Christian Action League of North Carolina said he had spoken against this bill at every committee hearing (presumably in both chambers).

“I keep hoping sometime I might draw down lightning from above, and you would be convinced and turn away from it,” Creech said.

Finance’s amendment

When HB 347 passed its review by the Finance Committee, Senators didn’t turn away – although the voice-vote ayes didn’t sound appreciably louder than the nays – after approving significant adjustments.

The amendment, proposed by Sen. Michael Lazzara (R-Onslow) and largely presented by legislative staffer Nicholas Giddings, suggested several technical repairs but also pushed back the start of wagering until no earlier than Jan. 8, as requested by the NC Lottery Commission, which would oversee its operations.

The other issues dealt with incorporating parimutuel wagering (which had been added in an amendment last week), changing the name of the youth sports organization that would get a slice of revenue, adding Appalachian State, East Carolina and UNC Charlotte as universities to receive cuts of the revenue and addressing the planned change of the name of the NC Outdoors Heritage Advisory Council (which another bill would change to the NC Youth Outdoor Engagement Commission).

The Commerce and Insurance Committee last Wednesday had approved an amendment by Sen. Jim Perry (R-Beaufort) to expand the revenue model and add horse racing for simulcast wagering.

Sports gambling would generate revenue through a $1 million licensing fee for 10 to 12 betting rooms and a “privilege tax” on income, which Perry’s amendment elevated from 14% to 18%. The original bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), had said the plan could earn $60 million to $80 million annually for the state under the 14% rate.

The finances of the bill

Because the Finance Committee specifically dealt with the numbers in the bill, Moffitt outlined those data points. They include:

12 statewide interactive sports wager licenses at $1 million per license.

Three other types of licenses (such as service provide rand advance deposits for parimutuels) that vary from $20,000 to $30,000 to $50,000.

Gross wagering revenue would be taxed at 18% (the Senate had raised the House’s rate last week) after distribution.

These would generate perhaps $80 million in revenue by the fifth year to be distributed in this manner:

$2 million to NC Department of Health & Human Services to treat problem gamblers.

$1 million to amateur sports for facilities and equipment grants.

$300,000 plus 20% of the net annually to a specific list of the colleges and universities named in the bill – particularly the public historically Black colleges and universities.

$1 million for the aforementioned outdoor group.

20% of the net to the Major Sports Events attraction fund.

50% to the general fund.

Several senators asked for explanations of those taxes, distributions and licensing definitions.

Legislative staffer Emma Turner said the net contribution to the general fund is $9.1 million in the first year and $43.4 million in the last year shown in the bill. She further explained how the taxation worked and the rates of return to be realized.