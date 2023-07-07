NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement in Craven County shared new details during a press conference on Friday afternoon in the shooting death of a 1-year-old child.

New Bern community members gathered at the Abundant Life Miracle Center to mourn the loss of Nia’Loni Sheptock, a life taken too soon, with many questions still remaining.

“The murder of this child is inexcusable. It will not be tolerated,” said Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes.

On the evening of July 4, officers responded to the 1000 block of Lagrange Street to find two shooting victims, Nathan Sheptock, 22, and Nia’Loni Sheptock, 1.

During their investigation, it was discovered the shooting actually occurred on the 1100 block of Main Street, with the child in her car seat and her father driving.

“This is a warning to the criminals that think it’s OK to participate in these criminal activities in our neighborhoods, they will not be tolerated, and we’re coming after you,” said Hughes.

Both victims were transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center for their injuries. Nathan was treated and released, and Nia’Loni was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Nathan was arrested on Wednesday evening at ECU Health Medical Center on outstanding probation and parole warrant violations. On that same day, Nia’Loni died from wounds.

The case is now being treated as a homicide.

“Over the past, probably 24 hours, I have sought and failed to speak with the mother, who I’ve gone out to her house three times, in an attempt to express to her our condolences to her and her family,” said New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher.

Now, officials are seeking help from the community to come forward to find answers for Nia’Loni.

“Silence is complicity. If you remain silent and say nothing, look at yourself in the mirror, because you’re complicit in all the future violence that you allowed to continue,” said Gallagher.

They are now canvassing throughout the area until justice is served.

“As long as that predator remains out there. We are all unsafe, not just Duffyfield,” said Gallagher.

Nexstar affiliate WNCN is reporting a $6,000 reward in this case. Officials encourage anyone with information on this case to reach out to the New Bern Police Department or Crimestoppers.

To help with funeral services for Nia’Loni, click here to find a GoFundMe page.