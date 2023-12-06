NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement was leaving the scene of a standoff that took place at a motel in Carteret County following a shooting Wednesday morning.

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told WNCT’s Claire Curry that a multi-jurisdictional SRT team along with negotiators, other law enforcement, fire and EMS crews were called to Hostess House in Newport on Wednesday morning. He said one person was shot and transported to the hospital.

The name and condition of the person shot were not released.

Buck said it was believed the suspect was barricaded inside. Schools in the area were under lockdown and roads around the area were not accessible as law enforcement continued to address the situation.

Around 1:30 p.m., Curry reports hearing two flash bangs and seeing law enforcement enter the facility. She said they soon exited, disarmed and removed their masks. Many began leaving the scene.

It was not clear if the situation was over. Crime scene tape has since been put up around the area. It was also not clear if the suspect had been taken into custody.