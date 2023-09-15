Lake Lure, N.C. (WSPA)- This weekend dancers are invited to have the time of their lives and put on their dancing shoes for the Lake Lure Dance Festival.

The Chamber of Hickory Nut Gorge is taking things up a notch for 2023 by including the great dance music of past festivals and adding a little salsa flavor to spice things up.

Expect live entertainment, dance, food, arts, crafts, and so much more. Get ready for an extraordinary night under the stars in Lake Lure, North Carolina, on September 16th, 2023.

The festival takes the place of the former Dirty Dancing festival and still honors the movie with activities like the water lift competition and screening of the movie.

The Asheville Ballet will perform and there will be a vendor village.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit Pancreatic Cancer patient support in honor of Patrick Swayze.

Don’t miss live bands all Saturday including Pleasure Chest

For tickets and more information visit: https://www.lakeluredancefestival.com/