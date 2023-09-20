GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a Krispy Kreme has been ruled accidental, the Goldsboro Fire Department said Wednesday.

At about 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews said they were called to the Krispy Kreme at 2607 E. Ash St. in reference to a structure fire. The store sits in the Eastgate Shopping Center between Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen and East Coast Wings + Grill.

They said they arrived with four fire engines, the Battalion Chief and 14 personnel.

According to Krispy Kreme, this location typically closes at 10 p.m. and the drive-thru closes at 11 p.m., indicating the fire happened right before the donut shop officially closed for the night.

When crews arrived, they said they saw smoke showing from the kitchen exhaust hood system and a small fire inside the building.

The fire was found in the cooking oil on Krispy Kreme’s conveyor system, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said the store’s fire suppression system activated and kept the fire contained before crews arrived.

They said crews then used the building’s Class K fire extinguisher to finish putting out the fire.

The fire was under control by 11:03 p.m., according to the fire department.

Investigators said they determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.

They said heating elements were left on, which heated the oil enough to make it catch fire.

Fire officials did not indicate if there were any injuries.

According to the fire department, crews were at the scene for about one and a half hours before turning the building over to the general manager at 12:20 a.m.

(City of Goldsboro Fire Dept.)

