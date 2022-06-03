(WGHP) — Whether your go-to is Krispy Kreme, Duck Donuts or Dunkin’, you’ve got a free treat waiting for you for National Donut Day!

Friday, June 3, marks the big day, and you can stop by one—or all—of your favorite doughnut chains to celebrate.

Krispy Kreme

On Friday, Krispy Kreme locations are offering a free doughnut of your choice with no purchase necessary. Just walk in, ask for your favorite flavor and walk on out.

But if one doughnut isn’t enough, Krispy Kreme is also offering another Doughnut Day deal: If you buy a dozen doughnuts, you can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1.

And today isn’t the only day you can get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme. Each down through Labor Day, you can get a free Original Glazed doughnut any time the Hot Now light is on, no purchase necessary.

You also have a chance to pick up a cheap treat each Wednesday from June 8 through Aug. 31 as Krispy Kreme rolls out its “Beat the Pump” promotion. On these days, they’re dropping the price of an Original Glazed dozen down to the national average price of a gallon of regular gas.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts got its start in North Carolina, so why not get your day started with Duck Donuts?

On Friday, all Duck Donuts locations will offer a free cinnamon sugar doughnut with no purchase necessary.

And while you’re there, you can check out the brand’s new and very first plush item. Duck Donuts is now selling a plush version of their mascot Ollie.

Once you’ve got your doughnut(s) in tow, snap some pics for a chance to win a free dozen. Duck Donuts is holding a Photo Sweepstakes with five winners receiving a free dozen doughnuts. Participants must follow @duckdonuts on Instagram, post creative donut photos between June 2 and 5, tag @duckdonuts, and use #MyDuckDonuts in the caption.

“National Donut Day is here, and this year we’re offering our guests and loyal fans plenty of ways to celebrate alongside us,” said Duck Donuts CEO Betsy Hamm in a news release. “From free donuts to the launch of our new Ollie plush, and a social media photo contest, there’s no doubt we’ll be sprinkling happiness and delivering smiles across the country on June 3.”

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is getting in on the National Doughnut Day craze with a freebie offer as well.

On Friday, participating Dunkin’ locations are offering a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of a drink.