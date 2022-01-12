Knife-wielding man shot by North Carolina officer following I-440 crash dies, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who was armed with a knife who was shot by a Raleigh police officer Tuesday afternoon has died, according to an update issued at noon Wednesday.

Police did not identify the person who died or the officer who shot him.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. following a crash on the westbound side of I-440 near the exit for Brentwood Road. Raleigh police said 911 calls indicated a person was intoxicated prior to the crash. Officers were also told a person at the scene was “walking away with a small child” while armed with a knife.

“This guy’s drunk. He just rammed me, flipped his whole car. Ran me off the road,” a 911 caller said.

According to a news release, the man refused commands to drop the knife. Officers used a taser “to diffuse the situation.” As they tried to take him into custody, he swung the knife toward officers. One of the officers then shot him.

A witness told CBS 17 said he saw officers holding down a man in the aftermath of the crash before shots were fired.

The SBI said Wednesday morning it was conducting an investigation at the request of Patterson and Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, as is standard procedure.

“Because this is a major thoroughfare, we ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it or following it and/or have audio or video footage, to provide that information to SBI agents,” an SBI news release said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call the SBI Capital District office at 919-779-8188 during business hours or by calling 1-800-334-3000 after hours.