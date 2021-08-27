KISS concert in NC postponed after band co-founder Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: (L-R) Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Eric Singer of KISS attend the 2021 Tribeca Festival screening of “Biography: KISStory” at The Battery on June 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The KISS concert scheduled for Saturday in Raleigh has been postponed after a member of the band tested positive for COVID-19, organizers said Friday.

The concert was slated for Saturday night at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

KISS postponed its show planned for Thursday in Pennsylvania after member Paul Stanley tested positive for the virus. He said in a statement that the entire band and crew are fully vaccinated. Stanley was the only one to test positive.

“I have been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative,” Stanley wrote. “As of late (Thursday) afternoon I tested positive.”

All previously bought tickets will be honored when a new date is announced. Ticketholders will receive more information in an email, organizers said.