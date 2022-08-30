KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager after the two hour closed meeting session. The council also received the results of an investigation into the police department’s resignations.

The entire Kenly Police Department resigned July 20 citing the work environment created by the town’s new manager.

On Tuesday, Kenly Mayor Herbert Tooie Hales told CBS 17 while the investigation did not find there was a toxic work environment, Town Manager Justine Jones was terminated because it was the “best way to move forward for the town.”

Hales said the decision to terminate Jones wasn’t solely based on the investigation findings.

“We made the best decision we could, and so, sometimes things just don’t fit well and we just don’t feel like we were moving in the right direction and so we terminated the contract,” Hales said.

When CBS 17 asked him to provide specific examples, Hales said he wouldn’t get into personnel matters.

Further details of the investigation were not released, CBS 17’s Gilat Melamed reported, as the mayor said the Town’s Attorney has them.

CBS 17 asked Hales if people in Kenly will ever get an answer on what caused the police department to resign.

“That’s a good question, but you know without getting into he said she said, sometimes it’s hard to get to the answer,” Hales said.

Jones told CBS 17 she would not be releasing a statement Tuesday night.

Hales said Kenly is not considering rehiring any of the people who turned in resignations.

Johnston County deputies are still going to continue patrolling the area. The town plans to hire a new police chief to help rebuild the department.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded to 69 calls for service between Aug. 2 and Monday morning, according to data CBS 17 requested. The Sheriff’s Office said it made one arrest during that time period. The calls for service don’t include self-initiated things, such as deputies checking in on businesses.