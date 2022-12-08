KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A York County Sheriff’s K-9 officer got loose from his handler during a Wednesday training exercise. Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for the canine.

Gunner jerked away from his handler at the Living History Farm inside Kings Mountain State Park off Camp Cherokee Road.

MISSING: During our K-9 training today the pictured bloodhound “Gunner” jerked away from his handler and ran off into the woods around 3:00 pm at Kings Mountain State Park. Gunner has not been seen since. There are dozens of officers in the area searching. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/FrthHvEuet — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 7, 2022

Gunner ran off into the woods around 3 p.m. at Kings Mountain State Park. Authorities said dozens of officers were searching.

The dog is from a law enforcement agency in Virginia.