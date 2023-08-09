ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A deputy exchanged gunfire with several suspects after a juvenile was reported injured in a shooting on Tuesday night, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, a Rowan County deputy responded to a shooting in Salisbury where it was reported that a juvenile was injured.

Investigators say that as the deputy arrived at the scene, a vehicle sped toward them and attempted to strike them. People inside the vehicle then began firing shots at the deputy, who returned fire.

The vehicle only traveled a short distance before crashing, according to investigators. Four suspects exited and continued to fire shots in the direction of the deputy.

Investigators say there is “no indication” that anyone was injured as a result of the exchange of gunfire.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene. They declined to investigate further since no one was hit as a result of the deputy returning fire.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department are conducting an ongoing joint investigation into the exchange of gunfire between the deputy and the occupants of the vehicle.

Salisbury police are investigating the shooting involving the injured juvenile.