CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN)—A juvenile made violent threats against a Moore County school, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said the threat of violence was made against students at Union Pines High School on Wednesday.

After receiving the report, the sheriff’s office, “along with Moore County Schools Police, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation” immediately began investigating.

Officials said they “worked throughout the night to identify the origin of the threat.”

Officials said that early Thursday morning they “executed a search warrant” at a home in Aberdeen.

Law enforcement said during this, a juvenile was identified as being responsible for the threats.

Officials did not release the name of the suspect and said that “charges are pending coordination with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.”