CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning in a residential area by 7400 Williams Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte. Major Jackie Briley briefed the media and confirmed a male juvenile had been pronounced dead on the scene. The circumstances surrounding the death remain unknown and Briley said this is still an active investigation.

Briley did say one person was in custody and no additional parties are being looked for. Briley did address the importance of keeping guns in homes locked, safe, and secure, however, said it was too early in the investigation to release details on what exactly took place. “Responsible gun ownership is paramount.”

CSI, victim services, Medic, CFD, the DA’s Office, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.