WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Wendell Police are investigating after a group of people broke into Perry’s Gun Shop in the town and stole guns and ammunition.

Surveillance video captured the entire thing. That video couldn’t be shared with CBS 17 because of the ongoing investigation, but the president of the company, Hannah Perry-Hopkins, described what she saw on the video.

“A couple of guys, a car full of guys, showed up, got a couple of armfuls in and out,” she said.

She’s talking about an armful of guns and ammunition. Perry-Hopkins says there were four men in the car involved in the burglary. She says they used rocks to break the glass on a door, and then climbed through bars to get into the business.

From there, she says one suspect can be seen on the video staying inside of the business and passing guns and ammunition out the door to the other men before all of them fled together in a car.

Her team is still checking serial numbers to find out just how many guns and how much ammunition was stolen.

“We don’t want firearms in the hands of criminals, we work really hard to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Perry-Hopkins said.

Perry-Hopkins says they’re working with law enforcement to recover the stolen weapons, find the people responsible, and make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“We are always looking for ways to improve security and policies and procedures and things like that,” she said.

Officers responded to a call of breaking and entering at the shop at around 3 a.m. Suspects were seen fleeing from the business in a vehicle, and Wendell officers pursued the vehicle until it entered Johnston County.

Deputies from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office then took over the pursuit until the vehicle re-entered Wake County. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office then also became involved.

The pursuit finally ended near the Interstate 40/I-440 split, where a juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

The case is currently under investigation.