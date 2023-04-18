CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The father of a Charlotte woman found dead in Mexico is now reacting to the news federal officials won’t be pursuing charges in what her family is calling a sure-fire murder.

The case of Shanquella Robinson has garnered national attention, as her true cause of death remains a mystery. Monday marked one of the only times Shanquella’s father has spoken publicly about the case.

Bernard Robinson has not spoken to the FBI since last week’s announcement that federal prosecutors will not seek charges in the 25-year-old’s death. He said he knows they do a lot of work in the shadows and keep a lot of information they know under wraps, so he’s not discouraged.

He’s also finding new hope in a spot of land located at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens, where his daughter is now buried. For the past 20 weeks, Shanquella has laid there with no headstone.

Bernard said that after weeks of delays, that headstone finally came in.

He’s encouraging everyone who has been touched by Shanquella’s story and her family’s fight to come out and see the headstone and reflect on it as a symbol of the fight for justice.

Watch part of Bernard Robinson’s interview here:

“Classmates or friends or the little clients, the kids that she did her hair with, braid her hair this way, saying, ‘Call it.’ So, the mothers and fathers want to bring the kids up here and stand right here. You know, talk to her if you can. Talk to her,” Bernard Robinson, Shanquella’s father, said.

Bernard told Queen City News he had not received a copy of the autopsy report and is troubled by the discrepancy in what the United States and Mexico authorities have found.