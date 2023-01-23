Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off led Agustin Perez Jr., of Hendersonville, to a $100,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was about to walk out the door without buying the ticket,” he said.

Perez, a 43-year-old farmer, bought his winning ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. He said everyone in the store celebrated with him when he won.

“We all just screamed and yelled,” he said.

Perez said he initially thought he only won a few dollars.

“Then I just kept seeing more and more zeroes,” he said.

Perez arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

He said he would like to use the money to help bring his family from Mexico to the United States.

