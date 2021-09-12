Judge sets deadline for NC to boost school funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has set a mid-October deadline for state lawmakers to provide funding for improving public education or he will take action himself.

News outlets report State Superior Court Judge David Lee said he was “very disheartened” that the General Assembly is funding a small part of a plan calling for at least $5.6 billion in new education funding by 2028.

Lee says if the plan isn’t fully funded by a court hearing on Oct. 18, he will consider options on how the court can resolve the matter.