Judge sets deadline for NC to boost school funding

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Texas school district has 781 students in quarantine due to mass COVID-19 spread. (Photo: Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has set a mid-October deadline for state lawmakers to provide funding for improving public education or he will take action himself.

News outlets report State Superior Court Judge David Lee said he was “very disheartened” that the General Assembly is funding a small part of a plan calling for at least $5.6 billion in new education funding by 2028.

Lee says if the plan isn’t fully funded by a court hearing on Oct. 18, he will consider options on how the court can resolve the matter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter