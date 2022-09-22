BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape of a student has bonded out of jail.

The Johnston County Jail confirmed Wednesday that Amanda Doll, 37, of Clayton, bonded out of jail Thursday.

Amanda Doll, 37 (Johnston County Sheriff’s Office)

She was arrested by Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 2 and was charged with statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, sex act with a student and incident liberties with a child.

Court documents showed that all three charges were connected to the same male student and the date of offense was August 12, before the school year had started.

Her first appearance in court on Sept. 6 lasted two or three minutes and left Doll with a $1 million bond.

During her exchange with the judge, Doll asked to have that amount lowered.

“Is there any way, I can maybe lower, get a lower bond?” she asked. “I have four children and I work full time. This is my first… anything.”

The judge told her that her attorney would have to file that request.

Thursday, the amount had been decreased to just $75,000, less than one-tenth of the originally-set bond, according to jail officials in Johnston County.

Doll’s next court date for a probable cause hearing is set for Thursday, Sept. 22.