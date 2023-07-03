CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 67-year-old man was killed early Monday afternoon after being attacked by two dogs he was pet-sitting, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal attack happened around 1 p.m. on Eddlestone Court, according to a Johnston County spokesperson. The location is about five miles southeast of Clayton.

Sources told CBS 17 that he was pet-sitting for his daughter and son-in-law when the family’s cane corso and bull terrier attacked him.

When Wilson Mill’s police arrived to the scene, both dogs were still attacking the man. Officers say they were forced to shoot and kill both dogs.

Police have not released the victim’s identity yet.

Johnston County Animal Services is assisting the sheriff’s office with this incident.

CBS is working to gather more details. Check back later for updates.