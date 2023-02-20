CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former president Jimmy Carter is now at home under hospice care.

Officials with the Carter Center say it was the former president’s decision not to have further medical treatment. The announcement did not go into detail about what condition put Mr. Carter in the hospital, but he has experienced brain and liver cancer in recent years and even suffered repeated falls.

The former president is now 98 years old. He won the presidency in 1976 for one term.

Carter did not attend President Biden’s inauguration in 2021, but Biden did visit the Carters that year in Georgia.

Despite his illness, the former president will still make an impact right here in the Charlotte area.

The Habitat Charlotte region will host the 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in October. Country music stars Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood will also be there joining hundreds of Charlotte volunteers to build 20 houses on the anniversary of the Habitat Charlotte region.

It was established by seven local churches because of concerns over the lack of affordable housing in the city.