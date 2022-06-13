NEW YORK – DECEMBER 18: Wrestler Jeff Hardy attends the WWE and USA Network help U.S Marine Corp Toys for Tots Foundation event at the NBC Experience store on December 18, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

(WGHP) — Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy, who was twice arrested in North Carolina in the past, was arrested Monday in Volusia County, Florida, according to TMZ.

Hardy, a former WWE star and current AEW star, was reportedly arrested on charges of felony DUI, misdemeanor violating restrictions placed on driver’s license and misdemeanor driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

TMZ reports that this marks the third time Hardy was accused of driving under the influence since 2018.

He was charged with DWI in March 2018 in North Carolina and charged again with DWI in October 2019 in North Carolina.

WWE describes Hardy as “one of the most popular WWE Champions in history.”

Hardy, known as The Charismatic Enigma, wrestles with his brother Matt as the wrestling duo The Hardy Boyz.

The two were set to wrestle in the World Tag Title 3-Way Ladder Match against Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. It’s unclear if the arrest may have an impact on the match.