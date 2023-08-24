CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Nickolas Neal, of Charlotte, said he and his wife both had the same reaction after learning he won a $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot.

“When I checked the ticket, my jaw dropped,” he said. “I got my wife to check the ticket, and her jaw dropped as well.”

Neal bought his winning $1 Quick Pick ticket for the Aug. 8 drawing from the 7-Eleven on West Trade Street in Charlotte.

“I was at work, and I took a walk there to loosen up my legs,” Neal said.

Neal said he and his wife will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in December with a trip to St. Lucia. He said they will put his jackpot win toward paying for the trip.

“We are planning this trip to be the honeymoon we never went on,” Neal said.

He arrived on Wednesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,252.

In addition to the St. Lucia trip, Neal said he will pay some bills and save the rest of the winnings.

