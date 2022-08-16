WASHINGTON (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, a sentencing hearing took place for a former Rocky Mount police officer who reportedly stormed the U.S. Capitol last year.

Jacob Fracker pleaded guilty in March to a felony charge of conspiring with Thomas Robertson — a former sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department — to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

Last week, federal prosecutors recommended six months of probation for Fracker, citing his cooperation in the investigation and his testimony against Robertson.

Then, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Fracker was sentenced to one year of probation, with 59 days of home confinement, for his role in the Capitol riot.

This news comes just days after Robertson was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison — matching the longest sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases — along with three years of supervised release