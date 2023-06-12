GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jackie Robinson Baseball League held its Opening Day ceremony Sunday at Thomas Foreman Park in Greenville.

During the ceremony, the league retired the number 6, the number Jayceon Epps wore. He was nine years old when he was hit and killed trying to cross Memorial Drive on March 10.

“Baseball was Jayceon’s passion,” said Jenica Arrington, Jayceon’s grandmother. “The love he had for this team, his coaches and his team members. He developed friendships and bonds, you know this right here, this day meant a lot to me, and I know it means a lot for Jayceon.”

Jalil Davis is the head coach of the Phillipa Eagles and Jayceon’s former coach.

“He was a very special player on our team, this was a little boy that always smiled, always a helper, always did what he was told on the baseball field, know that number six will not be used again because that was Jayceon’s special number,” Davis said.

The Jackie Robinson League is more than just baseball. That was the message of the Opening Day ceremony. Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls spoke at the event about the importance of mentorship.

“Aside from the fact that it keeps the kids focused, keeps them on track, gives them mentorship, I want them to have somebody that they can turn to and say, ‘this is what’s going on with me and how can you help me?'” said Sauls.

Congressman Don Davis was also in attendance and shared the role that baseball has played in his life.

“I played baseball growing up. I was a catcher,” Davis said. “I went on to play football, but I learned so much about life from playing sports and it started from me playing baseball.”

A celebratory baseball game was played at Thomas Foreman Park but the official season starts Monday evening.