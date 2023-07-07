GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are interested in serving the municipality in which you live, today is when you can start to file as a candidate for office.

Filing with the North Carolina Board of Elections began at noon and will continue through noon on July 21 for the 2023 election season, which in North Carolina consists of “municipal elections,” such as town councils, boards of aldermen, commissions and various other boards.

Primary elections for some races will be staged on Oct. 10, depending on what the municipality’s charter specifies, and General Election Day is Nov. 7.

For instance, in Guilford County, town councils High Point, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden and Burlington will have primaries on Oct. 10.

The lineup for the general election will be the winners from those races plus seven other councils/aldermen and the Sedgefield Sanitation District. This doesn’t include Greensboro City Council, which will conduct its next election in 2025 after a census-delayed election last year.

The NCBE says in all there will be 550 cities, towns and villages deciding leaders, and some municipalities cross county lines, meaning that the ballots vary based on your address.

There are no statewide races in 2023. Governor/lieutenant governor, Council of State races, General Assembly and court-related elections will be in 2024, as will the presidential and congressional elections.

“Service at the municipal level often has the most direct impact on the communities in which we live. We hope many candidates sign up to run for local office this year,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the NC Board of Elections, said in a release. “We also encourage eligible individuals across the state to register and vote in their local elections.”

Triad races

You can find all races statewide on the NCBE’s county-by-county map. But here are the lineups in the 14 counties of the Piedmont Triad:

ALAMANCE COUNTY: Two council members each and mayors in Burlington, Graham, Mebane and Haw River; three council members each in Elon, Green Level and Ossipee; three aldermen each and mayors in Gibsonville and Village of Alamance; two council members in Swepsonville.

Four commissioners and the mayor in Milton, and two council seats and mayor in Yanceyville. DAVIDSON COUNTY: Two at-large seats and Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats on High Point City Council, plus mayor; two at-large seats and Ward 5 and Ward 6 seats on Lexington City Council, plus mayor; three seats on Thomasville City Council; Wards 1-3 seats on Lexington City Board of Education; five seats on Thomasville City Board of Education; three seats each on Denton and Wallburg town councils; two council seats and mayor in Midway.

Two at-large seats and Ward 5 seat on High Point City Council, plus mayor; two council seats and mayor for King; three commissioners for Bethania; five aldermen and mayor in Kernersville; six council members and mayor in Lewisville; two council members each and mayors in Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown; three council seats and mayor in Clemmons. GUILFORD COUNTY: Two at-large seats and Wards 1-6 seats on the High Point City Council, plus mayor; three aldermen and mayor in Gibsonville; five aldermen and mayor in Kernersville; two council members each and mayors in Burlington and Pleasant Garden; three council seats and mayor in Summerfield; two council seats each in Jamestown and Sedalia; three council seats each in Oak Ridge, Stokesdale and Whitsett; five seats on the Guilford-Sedgefield Sanitation Board.

If you want to run

You can find a full list of how to file to run in the state’s Municipal Candidate Guide. But here are the highlights:

Candidates must be 21 years old by Nov. 7; be a registered voter of the municipality at the time you file for office (you also can register and file for candidacy at the same time); reside within the district or ward for an office; be a member of specified party in partisan elections; file a Municipal Notice of Candidacy (online form) with your county board of elections ; and pay the filing fee set by the municipality or file a petition in lieu of a fee .

(online form) with your ; and pay the filing fee set by the municipality or . Disclose any felony convictions. You can be a candidate if the sentence has been completed.

If you ran in a partisan primary, you can’t then run as unaffiliated in the General Election in the same year.

If you want to serve on boards of education or a sanitary district, you must be 21, live in the district and pay a filing fee of 1% of the annual salary for the office sought.

If you want to vote

New systems not used locally

When you do go to vote this fall, you likely won’t find the new election machines that the state BOE OK’d on Thursday.

While the board unanimously approved a system from Elections Systems & Software, which includes new hardware, software and processes, elections officials in Guilford, Forsyth and Rockingham counties say they won’t be using them anytime soon.

“We don’t have any plans at the moment to move to this version of EVS,” Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said in response to an email from WGHP. “We have the version that was the most current for use in NC before today [Thursday].

“There are some future hardware solutions with this version that we will explore in the future, but not now.”

Forsyth County Elections Director Tim Tsujii said in a phone call that his board had introduced new systems in 2020 and wouldn’t be changing at this time. He said a new system was “five to 10 years down the road.”

Paula Seamster in Rockingham County simply said “no” in response to a question about the hardware.

The new system is based on paper ballots that can be marked either using a pen by using a touch screen that produces a paper record. The NC BOE says that almost all NC voters use paper ballots.

“This system has been through rigorous testing as part of federal and state certifications, and it is certified, used, and audited in other states,” Bell said. Combined with many other safeguards in our elections process, election officials are confident that this system will ensure accurate, secure elections for our voters.”

Voting changes

Also on the horizon for local elections directors is the possible implementation of signature verifications for absentee ballots – among other changes – but Senate Bills 747 and 749 remain in the House, in the Election Law and Campaign Finance Reform Committee, where they have resided since June 26. If that committee passes them along, they would go to the Rules Committee before a floor vote in the House. The Senate would have to approve any changes, and Gov. Roy Cooper can veto the bill. All of that could be initiated after the General Assembly reconvenes on Monday afternoon, but it’s unclear what the calendar for committees and floor votes will be next week.

Collicutt and Tsujii both said they were watching the bills and were unsure how and when two-signature verification might be implemented, if it were approved.

“The version of S747 that passed the Senate does call for a pilot program in the March 2024 Primary before implementation later,” Collicutt said in response to a question about how this system might be implemented. “Until we see how that goes, I really don’t have enough information to answer. However, I know there is no funding attached in the current version of the bill, so that could be a hurdle at some point.”