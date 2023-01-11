CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were killed in a crash/car fire in northeast Charlotte during Tuesday’s evening commuting hours, according to Medic.

The collision happened around 4:00 p.m. on I-85 southbound near mile marker 45. All lanes near Exit 45 were initially closed, NCDOT reported.

One lane reopened; however, all lanes appeared to be shut down a second time to allow for cleanup. I-85 was officially reopened around 10:20 p.m.

“My heart just… it’s so sad,” said Sarah Moore, a neighbor in the area. “I heard that four people actually died, and there was a car on fire.”

At 6:00 p.m., CMPD said traffic was forced to turn around, go back, and get off on Harris Boulevard.

“I was actually talking to another DJ, and he told me he was at home and saw it on the news,” said driver Abu Kamara. “He told me to take another route.”

Paramedics said it was a ‘very serious accident; please avoid the area.’

NCHP sent all their available units to the scene due to the severity of the crash.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families,” said Kamara.

NCDOT provided a detour during the incident:

(Courtesy: NCDOT) (Courtesy: NCDOT) “Use Exit 45-B onto WT Harris Blvd East for a half mile, then turn right. Continue on US 29 South for 1.5 miles, then turn left. Use the “I-85 Connector” to reaccess I-85.”