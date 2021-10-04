‘It was pretty wild’: NC musician wins $200,000 from scratch-off

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WGHP) — Ricky Rapoza, of Rocky Mount, a drummer and singer of Top 40, beach music and gospel songs, played a $5 scratch-off ticket Thursday and won $200,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Rapoza bought four Diamond Mine 9X tickets when he stopped for gas at the Kangaroo Express on South Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount.

He was back at home watching TV when he scratched the tickets and saw the fourth one was a winning ticket.

“It was pretty wild,” Rapoza said. “I didn’t believe it…it’s a great feeling.”

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“I’m going to put it in the bank and sit on it,” Rapoza said. “I’m just going to live a normal life as much as possible.”

Rapoza, who has a new gospel CD in the works, said he enjoys playing the lottery because it raises money for education.

“I think it is a great thing,” Rapoza said. “I would still play even if I didn’t win because I believe in what North Carolina is doing.”

