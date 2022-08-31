NC man scratches ticket with penny he found on ground, wins $100,000 (credit: NC Education Lottery)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After picking up a penny off the ground, John Grant, of Bolivia, picked up a $100,000 lottery prize as well, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

He stopped at the store for gas, bought a scratch-off ticket, saw the penny on the ground beside his truck and used it to scratch his winning ticket.

“I guess it was fate,” Grant said.

Grant, 59, bought his winning ticket from the May Way Company on Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia.

He sat down in front of the Intracoastal Waterway and watched some men fish as he scratched his ticket.

“My heart started beating real fast,” Grant said. “I wasn’t sure what I was seeing.”

Grant collected his prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,019.

He said he would put most of the money in savings but might also buy a new Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.