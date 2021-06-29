‘It was a big surprise’: NC man says $199,058 lottery win brought his family to tears

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Marcos Zeron, of Red Springs, bought a Quick Pick ticket for Saturday’s drawing and won a $199,058 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was with my family,” he said. “We checked on the phone and saw the numbers. We had to check two or three times! Everybody cried.”

Zeron bought his winning Quick Pick ticket for Saturday’s drawing from the Food Lion on East 4th Avenue in Red Springs.

“It was a big surprise,” he said. “We were very happy.”

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $140,834 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

With his prize money, Zeron plans to pay some bills and put the rest into savings.

“Now, we’ve got some extra money for saving,” he said. “And maybe a vacation.”

