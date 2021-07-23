‘It almost brings tears to your eyes’; NC Vietnam vet gets home upgrades from Purple Heart Homes

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There are many ways a house can become a home.

Time. Memories. Filling it up with people you love.

“It just hits you right there, because you have people that you don’t even know,” said David Adams.

But that feeling of being welcomed home, that’s something Vietnam Veteran David Adams has waited and waited for.

“I can’t explain, it almost brings tears to your eyes, but if you do, I‘ll wait until then you leave and then I’ll cry,” smiled David.

From friends to strangers, the celebration on Thursday was for David and his new ramp, new roof and new floors. He’s the 750th veteran Purple Heart Homes has helped out.

“We were just young vets coming home from Iraq trying to just pay it forward a little bit,” said Purple Heart Homes co-founder and Executive Director, John Gallina, talking about the first home they fixed up.

John said, when they first started, they had no idea they’d be helping hundreds of veterans. He said, in 2020, the non-profit helped 170 veterans and now they’re on track to help even more in 2021.

“As you drive away, you get to reflect back on and realize you’ve done something for somebody they couldn’t do for themselves, and you didn’t do it alone, but you did it with people that care and have the same heart,” said John.

David came back from Vietnam in 1971 after serving in the Navy. There wasn’t a celebration, or even a thank you, until Thursday.

“It’s unimaginably great to know people care,” said David.

Though it took 50 years, David finally got his welcome home.