Is North Carolina the best Southern state? These rankings make a case

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WGHP) – We have two of the top cities. We have the best scenic drive. The best resort. The best lake town. Even the best state park.
So shouldn’t North Carolina be ranked as the best state in the South? You can make the argument.
Our fodder for this is the Southern Living’s sixth annual South’s Best Awards. This is a survey of readers’ favorites among our favorite places to go and things to do across the South.
North Carolina received 29 mentions from those readers, the magazine said in a release announcing the awards, including all of those “bests.”
The magazine ranked the best Southern Cities, Small Towns, Family Getaways, Resorts, State Parks, Scenic Drives, BBQ Joints, Bakeries, Breweries and Cities on the Rise.
If you throw out BBQ restaurants – because every state had one of those – North Carolina was mentioned six times on those best lists.
Only Georgia and South Carolina came close, with four each. Vaunted Florida only ranked for Orlando being Best Family Getaway Destination. Who could argue with that?
Here are the places in North Carolina that dominated:
- Best State Park: Grandfather Mountain, near Boone.
- Best Lake City: Lake Lure.
- Best Scenic Drive: Blueridge Parkway.
- Best Resort: Biltmore Estate (take that, Disney).
Two cities also ranked in the top 10: Asheville at No. 3 and Charlotte at No. 7.
“No one knows this region better than the Southern Living audience, and that’s why we tap into their experiences and solicit their opinions every year to determine the South’s Best,” Southern Living Editor in Chief Sid Evans. “This year’s deeply reported list is our most comprehensive yet, with some surprising new favorites as well as the classics that keep reinventing themselves.”
This year’s awards recognized residents of Mayfield, Kentucky, as “Southerners of the Year” for their efforts to rebuild after a tornado devastated their area late last year.
The survey among Southern Living’s audience was conducted online between July 2021 and September 2021. The full list will appear in the magazine’s April edition, which will hit newsstands next week. You can find the full lists at https://www.southernliving.com/souths-best.
Here are the rankings
CITIES
South’s Best Cities Overall
1. Charleston, S.C.
2. Savannah, Ga.
3. Asheville
4. Nashville, Tenn.
5. New Orleans, La.
6. Austin, Texas
7. Atlanta, Ga.
8. Charlotte
9. Birmingham, Ala.
10. Richmond, Va.
South’s Best City on the Rise: Greenville, S.C.
TOWNS
- South’s Best Small Town: Beaufort, S.C.
- South’s Best Beach Town: Hilton Head, S.C.
- South’s Best Mountain Town: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
- South’s Best College Town: Athens, Ga.
- South’s Best Lake Town: Lake Lure
DESTINATIONS + RESORTS
- South’s Best Family Getaway Destination: Orlando, Fla.
- South’s Best Resort: Biltmore Estate (Asheville)
- South’s Best Scenic Drive: Blue Ridge Parkway (N.C./Va.)
- South’s Best State Park: Grandfather Mountain State Park
- South’s Best Museum: US Space & Rocket Center (Huntsville, Ala.)
FOOD + DRINK
- South’s Best Bakery: Back in the Day Bakery (Savannah)
- South’s Best Brewery: Palmetto Brewing Co. (Charleston)
LOCAL FAVORITES:
- Nashville: Hattie B’s Hot Chicken
- Austin: Torchy’s Tacos
- New Orleans: Po’ Boys at Parkway Bakery and Tavern
BBQ JOINTS
South’s Best BBQ Joints by State:
- Alabama: Big Bob Gibson, Decatur
- Arkansas: McClard’s, Hot Springs
- Florida: Jenkins Quality, Jacksonville
- Georgia: Wiley’s Championship, Savannah
- Kentucky: Moonlite Bar-B-Q-Inn, Owensboro
- Louisiana: The Joint, New Orleans
- Maryland: Blue Pit, Baltimore
- Mississippi: The Shed Barbeque & Blues, Ocean Springs
- Missouri: Pappy’s Smokehouse, St Louis
- North Carolina: Buxton Hall, Asheville
- Oklahoma: Oklahoma Joe’s, Tulsa
- South Carolina: Rodney Scott’s, Charleston
- Tennessee: Peg Leg Porker, Nashville
- Texas: Franklin, Austin
- Washington DC: Federalist Pig, Adams Morgan, DC
- Virginia: Pierce’s Pitt, Williamsburg
- West Virginia: Rollin Smoke, Charleston