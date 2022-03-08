Is North Carolina the best Southern state? These rankings make a case

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WGHP) – We have two of the top cities. We have the best scenic drive. The best resort. The best lake town. Even the best state park.

So shouldn’t North Carolina be ranked as the best state in the South? You can make the argument.

Our fodder for this is the Southern Living’s sixth annual South’s Best Awards. This is a survey of readers’ favorites among our favorite places to go and things to do across the South.

Mile High Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain (WGHP)

North Carolina received 29 mentions from those readers, the magazine said in a release announcing the awards, including all of those “bests.”

Blue Ridge Parkway (Stock)

The magazine ranked the best Southern Cities, Small Towns, Family Getaways, Resorts, State Parks, Scenic Drives, BBQ Joints, Bakeries, Breweries and Cities on the Rise.

If you throw out BBQ restaurants – because every state had one of those – North Carolina was mentioned six times on those best lists.

Only Georgia and South Carolina came close, with four each. Vaunted Florida only ranked for Orlando being Best Family Getaway Destination. Who could argue with that?

Biltmore Estate

Here are the places in North Carolina that dominated:

Best State Park: Grandfather Mountain, near Boone.

Best Lake City: Lake Lure.

Best Scenic Drive: Blueridge Parkway.

Best Resort: Biltmore Estate (take that, Disney).

Two cities also ranked in the top 10: Asheville at No. 3 and Charlotte at No. 7.

A view of Lake Lure from Chimney Rock (Kapil Chalil Madathil/Wikimedia Commons)

“No one knows this region better than the Southern Living audience, and that’s why we tap into their experiences and solicit their opinions every year to determine the South’s Best,” Southern Living Editor in Chief Sid Evans. “This year’s deeply reported list is our most comprehensive yet, with some surprising new favorites as well as the classics that keep reinventing themselves.”

This year’s awards recognized residents of Mayfield, Kentucky, as “Southerners of the Year” for their efforts to rebuild after a tornado devastated their area late last year.

The survey among Southern Living’s audience was conducted online between July 2021 and September 2021. The full list will appear in the magazine’s April edition, which will hit newsstands next week. You can find the full lists at https://www.southernliving.com/souths-best.

Here are the rankings

CITIES

South’s Best Cities Overall

1. Charleston, S.C.

2. Savannah, Ga.

3. Asheville

4. Nashville, Tenn.

5. New Orleans, La.

6. Austin, Texas

7. Atlanta, Ga.

8. Charlotte

9. Birmingham, Ala.

10. Richmond, Va.

South’s Best City on the Rise: Greenville, S.C.

TOWNS

South’s Best Small Town: Beaufort, S.C.

Beaufort, S.C. South’s Best Beach Town: Hilton Head, S.C.

Hilton Head, S.C. South’s Best Mountain Town: Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Gatlinburg, Tenn. South’s Best College Town: Athens, Ga.

Athens, Ga. South’s Best Lake Town: Lake Lure

DESTINATIONS + RESORTS

South’s Best Family Getaway Destination: Orlando, Fla.

Orlando, Fla. South’s Best Resort: Biltmore Estate (Asheville)

Biltmore Estate (Asheville) South’s Best Scenic Drive: Blue Ridge Parkway (N.C./Va.)

Blue Ridge Parkway (N.C./Va.) South’s Best State Park: Grandfather Mountain State Park

Grandfather Mountain State Park South’s Best Museum: US Space & Rocket Center (Huntsville, Ala.)

FOOD + DRINK

South’s Best Bakery: Back in the Day Bakery (Savannah)

Back in the Day Bakery (Savannah) South’s Best Brewery: Palmetto Brewing Co. (Charleston)

LOCAL FAVORITES:

Nashville : Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

: Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Austin : Torchy’s Tacos

: Torchy’s Tacos New Orleans: Po’ Boys at Parkway Bakery and Tavern

BBQ JOINTS

South’s Best BBQ Joints by State:

Alabama : Big Bob Gibson, Decatur

: Big Bob Gibson, Decatur Arkansas : McClard’s, Hot Springs

: McClard’s, Hot Springs Florida : Jenkins Quality, Jacksonville

: Jenkins Quality, Jacksonville Georgia : Wiley’s Championship, Savannah

: Wiley’s Championship, Savannah Kentucky : Moonlite Bar-B-Q-Inn, Owensboro

: Moonlite Bar-B-Q-Inn, Owensboro Louisiana : The Joint, New Orleans

: The Joint, New Orleans Maryland : Blue Pit, Baltimore

: Blue Pit, Baltimore Mississippi : The Shed Barbeque & Blues, Ocean Springs

: The Shed Barbeque & Blues, Ocean Springs Missouri : Pappy’s Smokehouse, St Louis

: Pappy’s Smokehouse, St Louis North Carolina : Buxton Hall, Asheville

: Buxton Hall, Asheville Oklahoma : Oklahoma Joe’s, Tulsa

: Oklahoma Joe’s, Tulsa South Carolina: Rodney Scott’s, Charleston

Rodney Scott’s, Charleston Tennessee : Peg Leg Porker, Nashville

: Peg Leg Porker, Nashville Texas : Franklin, Austin

: Franklin, Austin Washington DC: Federalist Pig, Adams Morgan, DC

Federalist Pig, Adams Morgan, DC Virginia : Pierce’s Pitt, Williamsburg

: Pierce’s Pitt, Williamsburg West Virginia: Rollin Smoke, Charleston