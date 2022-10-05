The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington is shown in this March 22, 2013 file photo.

(WGHP) — The IRS is offering tax relief for the victims of Hurricane Ian in North Carolina.

Victims of Ian will now have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file tax returns and make tax payments, the IRS announced on Wednesday.

Any individuals and households affected by Hurricane Ian that either reside or have a business in the state qualify for tax relief.

This news comes after the recent disaster declaration made by FEMA. Because of the declaration, the IRS can postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers in the disaster area.

For example, certain deadlines that previously fell in between Sept. 28, 2022, and Feb. 15, 2023, are now postponed through Feb. 15, 2023.

For people who were given a valid extension to file their 2021 return until Oct. 17, 2022, will now have until Feb. 15, 2023, to do so.

However, it should be noted that tax payments for those returns were due on April 18, 2022, and those payments do not qualify for the Hurricane Ian relief.

The new deadline of Feb. 15, 2023, will apply to the following:

Quarterly estimated tax payments which are normally due on Jan. 17, 2023

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns which are normally due on Oct. 31, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023

Business with an original or extended due date, including calendar-year corporations whose 2021 extensions run out on Oct. 17, 2022

Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Sept. 28, 2022, and before Oct. 13, 2022, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by Oct. 13, 2022.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty. For information on services currently available, visit the IRS operations and services page at IRS.gov/Coronavirus.