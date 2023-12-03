ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shootout that injured three people — including a child and woman — happened as an argument escalated at a drive-through convenience store in Rocky Mount on Saturday evening, police said Sunday.

An 8-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot in the incident around 6:15 p.m. A 41-year-old woman, who police said first approached a driver and began an argument while intoxicated, was shot twice and collapsed at the scene.

The incident started when Arkeem Shields, 24, was in his car with the 8-year-old boy, waiting in line at the Rocky Mount Drive-Thru convenience store at 1179 West Raleigh Blvd., a Rocky Mount Police Department news release said.

Police said Tiffany Vick, 41, came to the business and approached Shields in his car.

“A shootout began after a verbal altercation,” police said.

Shields’ car was hit several times and the boy was shot in his leg, according to police.

“Shields sped away from the scene to get the child to the hospital,” police said in the release.

Meanwhile, Vick, who suffered two gunshot wounds, “collapsed on the scene in the parking lot,” police said.

An “innocent bystander,” another 24-year-old man, was grazed by a bullet during the shootout, police said. His car was also damaged from the shootout, according to police.

People with Vick — including her wife Crystal Vick — took Tiffany Vick’s gun from her before police arrived, the news release said.

Officers said the removal of the gun was “obstructing the investigation.”

The Vicks took two children, ages 11 and 14, to “the confrontation” and are facing misdemeanor child abuse charges in addition to other charges, police said.

Arkeem Shields in a photo from Rocky Mount Police Dept.

Crystal Vick was charged with felony aid and abet and resisting a public officer. Crystal Vick was issued a $25,000 secured bond and remanded to Nash County Jail.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Tiffany Vick. Charges against Tiffany Vick include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault on a minor, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to police.

“She will continue treatment and be taken into custody once released from the hospital,” the news release said.

Later Saturday night, police said they found guns used in the shooting. An A.R. pistol was seized from 923 Edwards St. and a 9 mm pistol was seized from 525 Nelson St., officers said.

The Department of Social Services was notified of the minors involved in this case and will conduct a separate investigation, according to police.

Police said they are seeking Shields in the case — although he is not facing any charges in the shootout.

“Shields has several active arrest warrants but all unrelated to this matter. This case still requires further investigation,” police said.

Officers said anyone with info about the shootout should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.