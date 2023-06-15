RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new exhibit is “crawling’ into the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

On Thursday, 7-year-old Louis Jenkins and his parents got a sneak peek at the museum’s newest exhibit — “Spiders: Fear to Fascination.”

“He has always loved nature. And even if it creeps him out a bit, he’s fascinated by it,” said Debbie Tullos, Louis’ mom. “And I absolutely want to keep encouraging him to be as excited about it as I am because I was also a nature kid.”

The museum is the first in the country to host this traveling exhibit, which people of all ages can enjoy.

“I’ve worked here for over 20 years. This is my favorite exhibit,” said Dr. Dan Dombrowski, chief veterinarian and director of Veterinary Sciences at the museum.

He said spiders are a key part of nature.

“Some folks are a little bit afraid of spiders maybe, so this is a good chance to really come in and learn about them and hopefully gain a new appreciation for spiders,” he said.

You can also get up close and personal with spiders behind the glass to see they’re not as scary as some people might think.

Visitors can dance with them, walk with them, and even see their drawings come to life.

“So when they see a spider in the lawn or on a wall in the house, instead of being afraid, they’ll kind of have a new appreciation and maybe not squish so many spiders,” Dr. Dombrowski said.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

It’s a lesson Louis took home.

“They’re as scared of you as you are scared of them,” he said.

His mom agrees and says she’s impressed with how interactive it is.

“If you’re a little concerned that it might be a little scary, it is not. Everything is safely in its place. There’s plenty of room, there’s plenty of things to do,” she said.

The exhibit is open to the general public starting this Saturday and runs through Oct. 8.

Click here to learn more or buy tickets.