(WGHP) — If the thought of filling up the tank has you near tears, you're not alone. But you may find some comfort knowing your prices aren't the worst in the nation.

GasBuddy has broken up the United States into five ranges in terms of average prices for a gallon of regular gas. As of March 23, here's their breakdown:

3.741 to 3.899

3.918 to 4.012

4.018 to 4.135

4.158 to 4.333

4.359 to 5.878

While gas prices are rising all across the country, it's the Midwest that's been winning the fight to keep prices under $4 a gallon. From Texas straight up to North Dakota, prices are in that lowest range: 3.741 to 3.899. Also among them are neighboring states Iowa, Missouri and Arkansas. The only outlier in that lowest tier is Maryland.

The second-lowest tier—3.918 to 4.012—mainly includes states bordering the lowest tier states. Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Mississippi are all hovering at about $4 a gallon. There are a few others to the east that join them in that range: Ohio, Kentucky, South Carolina and Delaware.

Much of the South lands in that middle tier—4.018 to 4.135—including Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Louisiana. The outliers are Michigan and New Mexico.

Our second most expensive tier—4.158 to 4.333—holds the Northeast from Maine down to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Indiana joins them.

Finally, the states suffering the most, with prices between $4.359 and $5.878 a gallon, are to the West: California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, Utah and Arizona. Illinois may be half the country away, but they're right there with the West when it comes to prices.