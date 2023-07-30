DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham fire crews rescued a person from a construction crane 140 feet above downtown on Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported around 9:35 a.m. in the 600 block of Foster Street, according to a news release from the Durham Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they discovered a man was injured at the tip of a construction crane. The victim was unable to get down from the crane on his own.

Photo from Durham Fire Department

Photo from Durham Fire Department

Photo from Durham Fire Department

Photo from Durham Fire Department

Photo from Durham Fire Department

Photo from Durham Fire Department

The patient had injuries on his left shoulder, side and back, the news release said.

One Durham Fire Department team, Rescue 1, was already at the scene and witnessed the injury happen when the call was made, officials said.

“From there our firefighters were able to make access to the patient within 20 minutes of dispatch by climbing up the crane to the patient. The crane company assisted by hoisting a stokes basket to the patient, where he was packaged and prepared for lowering by firefighters,” officials said in the news release.

The five-story GeerHouse development, which includes more than 200 apartments, is currently under construction at 620 Foster St.

The injured man’s rescue took 40 minutes. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.