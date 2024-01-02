GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A hiker was rescued Sunday from a trail in Grandfather Mountain State Park, according to the Linville-Central Rescue Squad.

Officials say they heard of an injured hiker on the Profile trail and crews hiked out to where the injured person was.

Crews provided medical treatment, wrapped the hiker up in a stokes basket and hiked back to the trailhead, where the hiker’s family was waiting, authorities say.

The Linville Central Rescue, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Avery EMS, Avery County Fire Marshal/Emergency Management and Grandfather Mountain State Park all assisted in the rescue.