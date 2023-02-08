FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two adults inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both then pronounced dead on the scene, Chief of Police Kemberle Braden said.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene said Chief Braden is helping investigate the shooting himself due to the severity of the incident.

The infant has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officers did not confirm where the child was struck and would not confirm how they were related to the adults.

Bunce Road is currently closed down in both directions of travel, the police department said.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation, and the investigation is ongoing.