JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were taken to the hospital after police said “an incident” took place Thursday morning at Northside High School.

Scene at Northside High School in Jacksonville (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Public Affairs Officer Riley Eversull told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan that two patients were taken there “for treatment this morning in relation to the Northside High School incident reported by the Jacksonville Police Department.” She did not release the condition of the patients and referred all other questions to the police department.

Police responded to a call at 7:02 a.m. at the school. Pagan reports police activity was still seen at the school after 10 a.m.

Jacksonville Police Public Information Officer Sarah Sinese said they were investigating and that the school was not on lockdown. Other vehicles were seen entering the school but drivers were encouraged to avoid the area during the investigation.

Around 9 a.m., an update indicated that officials declared there was no threat to the students or the general public. People were asked to continue to avoid the area.

A press conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. with Jacksonville police and Onslow County Schools with further information.