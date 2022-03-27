HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WGHP) — Corinne Leontieff, of Hampstead, hit a $134,857 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was in shock,” Leontieff said. “Still kind of in shock.”

Leontieff bought the winning $10 Big Bucks Bingo ticket on Feb. 26 at the Hampstead Country Store on U.S. 17 South in Hampstead.

“It was my first time playing,” Leontieff said. “It’s a blessing.”

Leontieff, 35, claimed her prize Thursday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $95,765.

She said she wants to pay some bills, invest some and save for her son’s future.