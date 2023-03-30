Joshua Roten, of Statesville, won a $214,420 jackpot after buying a Fast Play ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“She said I looked like I saw a ghost,” Roten said. “I told her, ‘I just hit the jackpot.’”

Roten, a 31-year-old maintenance worker, bought his winning $10 ticket Monday afternoon from Home Run Market on Old Mountain Road in Statesville.

“When I first saw it, I was in disbelief,” he said. “When it finally sunk in, I was ecstatic.”

At the time of his purchase, the jackpot stood at $214,420. Since he bought a $10 ticket, Roten received 100% of the progressive jackpot.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

“The first thing she said to me was, ‘Let’s go on vacation,’” Roten said. “Then we went out to celebrate at an Italian restaurant.”

Roten arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $152,777.

