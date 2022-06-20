IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman is facing impairment charges after a passenger in her pickup truck was killed in a single-vehicle accident, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 9:30 p.m. Friday on NC 901 near Jennings Road.

Robert Shumate, 60, of Union Grove, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, NC State Highway Patrol said.

An initial investigation revealed Shumate was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Cheyanna Pardue, 27, of Hamptonville. Pardue’s truck ran off the road, struck a mailbox, collided with a brick sign, and overturned, the troopers’ report indicated. Pardue and an additional passenger both suffered injuries in the crash.

Pardue faces multiple charges including impairment, revoked license, and a seatbelt violation. Further charges are pending with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office.