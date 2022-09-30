GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Hurricane Ian was a Category 1 story again when it curved around and slammed into the area between here and Charleston early Friday afternoon.

Ian had left billions of dollars in damages, at least 21 dead and millions without power as it crossed Florida then returned to the Atlantic and bent around to the Carolinas.

The huge, slow-moving story then pounded the coast north and south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, destroying piers and beach structures and flooding buildings and streets along the way.

Residents still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Michael were looking at yet another rebuild.

The storm is making its way inland toward the Piedmont Triad, and winds have knocked out power in various locations.

WGHP Meteorologist Van Denton says wind gusts will mainly run 30 to 40 mph in the Triad, but some gusts to near 50 will be possible. Rain totals will be 2 to 4 inches, with possible flash flooding.

He said the rain and wind will taper off through midnight. Saturday should have some clouds and patchy showers and winds of 5-10 mph.