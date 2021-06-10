‘I’m still in shock’: North Carolina woman scores $200,000 lottery prize

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.

Jennifer Raynor (NCEL)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina woman decided to try her luck on a Double Cash Doubler ticket and surprised herself with a $200,000 top prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I’m still in shock,” said Jennifer Raynor, of Wallace. “But it feels good.”

Raynor purchased her winning $5 ticket from the Speedway on N.C. 41 South in Wallace.

Sitting in her car, Raynor scratched off her ticket.

“As soon as I got to that winning number, I just stopped and sat there,” she said. “I re-read the instructions to make sure I was seeing it correctly because I didn’t believe it!”

She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“I’m going to take a vacation and pay off my house,” Raynor said.

Double Cash Doubler launched in April with six top prizes of $200,000. One remains to be won.