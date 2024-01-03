ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Kind words could only come to mind from neighbors, friends and family members who described 81-year-old William Neville.

“He was a great-great-grandfather who loved all of his grandkids, he loved the outdoors, he never met a stranger, and he was loved by everyone,” said Neville’s daughter, Denise Cherry. “I’m numb, I don’t know what to feel or how to feel.”

Cherry wiped away tears Tuesday afternoon after learning about her father’s death.

Enfield police said Neville died from a bullet that hit him as he was sitting on a sofa eating a bowl of cereal the evening of New Year’s Day.

Officers arrived to the Carriage House Apartments before 7 p.m. and found Neville, as well as, another man, Eric Davis, who had also been shot outside. First responders took Davis to the hospital and said he was later released.

“My sister witnessed all of it,” Cherry said. “They were in the room together watching TV like any normal person would do.”

Many neighbors at the apartment complex said they heard multiple loud gunshots and pointed to the back of the building now covered with more than a dozen bullet holes.

Cleo Johnson who lives a few doors down, said, “I got scared and jumped to the floor.”

A few minutes later, Johnson went outside and saw flashing lights from multiple vehicles.

“To have to go through this on New Year’s Day… No family shouldn’t have to go through this,” Johnson said.

Friends and neighbors said they knew Neville as “Mr. Bill” who often helped families and mowed lawns. Cherry said it wasn’t uncommon to see the 81-year-old out drinking a cup of coffee.

“He was a gentle giant… Don’t let my dad’s death be in vain.” Cherry said.

Cherry and her sister, Rachell, are questioning the senseless violence and hoping for answers.

“Why the gunshots? We all just need to put the guns down.” Cherry said. “Today was my dad, tomorrow it could be one of your loved ones.”

Police are working with the State Bureau of Investigation and asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Chief Johnson at 252-886-0225.