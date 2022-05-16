MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane man won a $726,805 Cash 5 jackpot last week, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

On Tuesday, Jerry Finn, of Mebane, used five numbers that he said just came to him out of the blue, and a few hours later won a $726,805 Cash 5 jackpot.

“Sometimes I play numbers like a birthday, but the ticket that won was just random numbers,” Finn said. “I’m about to explode!”

Finn bought his Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday night’s drawing at Huff’s Interstate on East Maple Avenue in Burlington.

At 5:30 a.m. the next morning, before leaving for work, he checked his ticket with his wife and realized he won.

“I went over and sat down,” Finn said. “Then I stumbled into the shower and went to work.”

Finn, a truck driver, kept his ticket in a safe until he headed to lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $516,105.

With his winnings, Finn said he plans to pay bills, buy a new camper and donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.